BILLINGS — Rocco Gioioso supplied three hits and knocked in two runs Friday night as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Billings Royals 8-3 in a nonconference American Legion baseball game at Pirtz Field.

The Scarlets (4-4) also received two hits from Spencer Berger, including a double.

The Royals (12-6) were limited to three hits by Scarlets' pitchers Jaiden Turner and Bradley Wagner. They combined for eight strikeouts.

Turner pitched the first 5.1 innings, striking out seven. He allowed two hits and three earned runs.

Max Keller doubled for the Royals, while Davis Mosier drove in two runs.

The Scarlets scored four of their runs during the fourth inning.

The Royals and Scarlets will meet again next Friday at 7 p.m. at Pirtz.

