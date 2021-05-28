BILLINGS — Rocco Gioioso supplied three hits and knocked in two runs Friday night as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Billings Royals 8-3 in a nonconference American Legion baseball game at Pirtz Field.
The Scarlets (4-4) also received two hits from Spencer Berger, including a double.
The Royals (12-6) were limited to three hits by Scarlets' pitchers Jaiden Turner and Bradley Wagner. They combined for eight strikeouts.
Turner pitched the first 5.1 innings, striking out seven. He allowed two hits and three earned runs.
Max Keller doubled for the Royals, while Davis Mosier drove in two runs.
The Scarlets scored four of their runs during the fourth inning.
The Royals and Scarlets will meet again next Friday at 7 p.m. at Pirtz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.