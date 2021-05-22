GILLETTE, Wyo., — The Billings Scarlets split a pair of American Legion baseball games on Saturday, beating the Rapid City Post 320 Stars 1-0 and falling to the Gillette Riders 4-3.
In the win over Rapid City, the Scarlets pushed home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Spencer Berger and Jaiden Turner combined to pitch the shutout, striking out 15 and allowing just two hits.
Hunter Doyle, who drove in the winning run, and Kyler Northrop both doubled for the Scarlets. Billings managed five hits, including two by Northrop.
The Riders-Scarlets contest was a seven-inning affair.
Berger collected two hits for Billings. Aidan Dorr had two for Gillette, including a double.
Gillette pitcher Jason Fink struck out 11.
