BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets ended the regular season with a Class AA American Legion baseball sweep of the Great Falls Chargers Sunday at Pirtz Field.
The Scarlets won the first game 8-1 and were triumphant 15-5 in the second to close the regular season with a 25-31 record.
The State AA tourney is scheduled for July 28-Aug. 1 at Great Falls.
In the 8-1 win, Kyler Northrop and Jackson Schaubel both had two RBIs. Schaubel was 3 for 4, including a double, and scored once.
Northrop and Jaden Sanchez both finished 2 for 3 with a run.
Jaiden Turner pitched the first three innings and Schaubel tossed the last four. They combined to limit Great Falls to six hits.
Josh Banderob was 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Chargers and Landon Lockwood had two hits, including a double.
In the second game, Nate McDonald was 2 for 3 from the leadoff position with two runs and three RBIs for Billings. Max Murphy also batted 2 for 3 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Murphy tripled and Sanchez doubled.
The game was shortened to five innings and Spencer Berger and Logan Nyberg held the Chargers to six hits.
Josey Hinderager was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBIs for Great Falls.
