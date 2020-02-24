BELGRADE — Ten Billings Senior players scored points Monday night as the visiting Broncs triumphed at Belgrade 55-24 in Eastern AA girls basketball.
Kara Conway led the balanced attack with nine points. Jensen Keller and Lily Johnson added eight apiece.
Senior led 16-5 after one quarter and 36-15 at halftime.
