BILLINGS — MG Spotted Bear scored 15 points and Brooke Berry 14 on Thursday night as Billings Skyview fought off visiting Bozeman 40-36 in Eastern AA girls basketball.
The Falcons led 31-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Berry tallied eight of her points during the second half, while Spotted Bear notched seven.
Just four players scored points for Skyview, with Bella Bryan adding two baskets during the final quarter. She finished with six points.
Avery Burkhard led Bozeman with 10 points.
