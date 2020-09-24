BILLINGS — Maddie Stubson, Charlize Davis and Layne Schaub scored first-half goals Thursday as Billings Skyview fought off visiting Belgrade 3-2 in Class AA girls soccer at Amend Park.

Sydney Robbins, Mila Allison and Ava Roe assisted on the goals by the Falcons.

Belgrade led 1-0 in the opening minutes, but Skyview was on top 3-1 at halftime.

Belgrade's goals were tallied by Peyton Robertson and Dalani Brayton.

