BELGRADE — Jordan Olson had eight kills and Bella Bryan provided a double-double of 17 assists and 10 digs in visiting Billings Skyview's 25-20, 25-11, 25-20 volleyball victory Thursday night at Belgrade.
The Falcons (2-2) also received four aces from Bryan.
Renzie Pond (10 digs) and Tallie Ketchum (10 assists) were also key contributors for Skyview.
Belgrade received five kills from Tayler Thomas and Kami Gorell. Thomas also had two blocks.
The Panthers' Arin Eaton chalked up 10 digs.
