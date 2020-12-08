Brooklynn Sittner

Brooklynn Sittner, 13, of Billings, shows her form in winning a national weightlifting championship Sunday.

 COURTESY CORY SITTNER

BILLINGS — Brooklynn Sittner, a home-schooled teenager from Billings, has won the national 13-and-under weightlifting championship in the 59-kilogram weight class at the National Youth Championships.

Sittner, 13, who trains at the YCF Training Center in Billings and has been competing since she was 9, took gold in the clean-and-jerk with a lift of 136.4 pounds and the overall gold with a combined 242 pounds Sunday. She won a silver medal with a snatch of 105.6 pounds.

Sittner owns Montana states records in her weight class in snatch and clean-and-jerk in weightlifting and squat bench and deadlift in powerlifting. 

