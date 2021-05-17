BILLINGS — A total of 20 boys and girls lacrosse teams will be competing for state championships beginning Friday afternoon at Amend Park in Billings.
Teams will be coming from Montana and parts of Wyoming.
Games will take place Friday and Saturday at Amend Park. Sunday's championships games will be held at Lockwood Lions Stadium.
Games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The title games on Sunday will be held at 8 a.m. (boys division 2), 10:30 a.m. (girls division 1) and 1 p.m. (boys division 1).
A summer camp to learn more about lacrosse is also set for June 22-24 in Billings. Registration is being conducted by the Billings City Park and Recreation.
Gear will be provided.
