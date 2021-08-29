BILLINGS — Tristan Alexander of Billings was crowned the Nightmare Hillclimb overall champion at the Billings Motorcycle Club over the weekend.
Joshua Hill of Statesville, North Carolina, rode his bike to titles in the 0-700cc exhibition and 701cc open exhibition classes.
Other division winners in the motorcycle hill climb in the South Hills were: Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, 40-plus pro master; Ezra Quast, Billings, 450cc; and Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California, 600cc.
The side-by-side challenge winner was Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
Nightmare Hillclimb
at the Billings Motorcycle Club
Overall champion: Tristan Alexander, Billings.
40-plus pro master: Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wis.; Kirk Mueller, La Valle, Wis.; Todd Teyler, Billings.
450cc: Ezra Quast, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Logan Mead, Concod, Calif.; Joshua Hill, Statesville, N.C.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wis.; Bodee O'Neil, Hager City, Wis.; Luke Bonner, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings.
600cc: Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Luke Bonner, Billings; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Ezra Quast, Billings; Matt Johnson, Billings; Bodee O'Neil, Hager City, Wis.; Brady Whitmer, Bozeman.
0-700cc exhibition: Joshua Hill, Statesville, N.C.; Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Tristan Alexander, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Noah Shaver, Billings; Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Mason Miller, Red Lodge.
701cc open exhibition: Joshua Hill, Statesville, N.C.; Austin Teyler, Billings; Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, Calif.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Luke Bonner, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Joel Falde, Ellsworth, Wis.
Side-by-side challenge: Logan Cipala, Ellsworth, Wis.; Noah Shaver, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings.
