Dickinson State's Tyger Frye, a former Billings Senior standout athlete, has been selected as the offensive MVP in the North Star Athletic Association, the football league announced on Monday.
Fyre is a senior wide receiver for the Blue Hawks.
He is also DSU's all-time leading receiver and was selected to the 2021 NSAA all-conference team.
The league's coaches voted on the all-conference teams and postseason awards.
Pete Stanton, who is from Baker, was chosen as the league's coach of the year after leading DSU to its seventh straight conference title. The Blue Hawks finished their conference schedule with an 8-0 record.
One of Stanton's assistants, Jason Thier, was also picked as the assistant coach of the year.
Four DSU players, with Montana or Wyoming connections, were selected to the first team on offense or special teams.
That group includes quarterback Drew Boedecker (Sheridan, Wyoming), offensive lineman Matt Dey (Sidney), Frye and kicker Jace Johnson (Sidney).
Three more Blue Hawks from Montana received second-team recognition: running back Riley Linder (Flaxville), wide receiver Conor McCarvel (Helena) and defensive back Dawson McGlothlin (Sidney).
Seventeen DSU players received first- or second-team honors in the NSAA.
Noah Guse of Dakota State (South Dakota) was picked as the league's defensive MVP. He is a junior defensive back from Madison, South Dakota.
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.