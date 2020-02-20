BILLINGS — Josh Erbacher scored 21 points and Logan Meyer knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 18 points in leading Billings West to a 61-50 win over visiting Belgrade Thursday night in Eastern AA boys basketball.

Belgrade led 21-17 after the first quarter, but was outscored 44-29 the rest of the way.

West (8-0, 13-1) is sitting in first place in the Eastern AA. Belgrade is 0-10 in conference and 1-14 overall.

Cade Tyson added 11 points to the West attack. He nailed two 3-pointers.

Tate Bowler and Noel Reynolds scored 16 points apiece for Belgrade.

