BILLINGS — Josh Erbacher scored 21 points and Logan Meyer knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 18 points in leading Billings West to a 61-50 win over visiting Belgrade Thursday night in Eastern AA boys basketball.
Belgrade led 21-17 after the first quarter, but was outscored 44-29 the rest of the way.
West (8-0, 13-1) is sitting in first place in the Eastern AA. Belgrade is 0-10 in conference and 1-14 overall.
Cade Tyson added 11 points to the West attack. He nailed two 3-pointers.
Tate Bowler and Noel Reynolds scored 16 points apiece for Belgrade.
