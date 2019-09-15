Carrie Carpenter

Carrie Carpenter won the Yellowstone County Ladies Amateur on Sunday at Yegen Golf Club. 

Carpenter finished with a two-round total of 149. The runner-up was Heather Biggerstaff with a 151.

Carpenter led after the first round with a 75. Biggerstaff and Sue Matson were tied after round one at 76.

Carpenter is a senior at Billings West and is a three-time Class AA all-state performer. She captured the Montana State Junior Championship earlier this summer. 

On Friday, Carpenter earned medalist honors at the Helena Invitational high school meet.

