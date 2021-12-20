GLENDIVE — Jillian Johnson of Billings West has signed to be a part of the softball program at Dawson Community College beginning in the fall of 2022.
"Jillian is extremely athletic and will bring a lot of talent to our program," Dawson coach Tami Lagmay said in a school press release. "She is a very solid middle infielder and hits the ball very well. Jillian brings a great work ethic and a ton of positive energy on and off the field.
"She is the perfect fit for our program."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.