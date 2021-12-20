GLENDIVE — Jillian Johnson of Billings West has signed to be a part of the softball program at Dawson Community College beginning in the fall of 2022.

"Jillian is extremely athletic and will bring a lot of talent to our program," Dawson coach Tami Lagmay said in a school press release. "She is a very solid middle infielder and hits the ball very well. Jillian brings a great work ethic and a ton of positive energy on and off the field.

"She is the perfect fit for our program."

