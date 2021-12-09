MILES CITY — Madilyn Ramsey of Billings West had signed on with the volleyball program at Miles Community College.

Ramsey, a hitter, was a key contributor in the Golden Bears' runner-up finish at the recent State AA tournament in Bozeman.

Over the years, Ramsey has also competed for Montana Juniors, MonChina Club and Avalanche Volleyball.

She is an academic all-state selection.

