BILLINGS — R4C, a Billings-based youth developmental program, has found a new home at Yellowstone Christian College.
R4C, which formed in March of 2018, previously offered its programs at Telos Fitness.
The non-profit R4C is a youth developmental program that, according to a press release, was founded "to help middle and high school students learn about life and faith through a structured fitness program."
Currently, co-founder Dan Elser said 100 high school and middle school boys and girls are members of R4C, with 80 regularly participating. There are plans to welcome college students in the near future, the release states.
"We are going to make a change to YCC and that will allow us to grow," Elser told 406mtsports.com. "We could potentially grow to 250 kids. We have to make a transition first and take care of the kids we have."
Some of the benefits of offering the R4C program at YCC include a lager facility with more available space for workouts — including weight room and cardiovascular work — and community events such as movie nights, plus hours of operation that better accommodate the group and its members.
Plans also include outside activities and workouts at the YCC campus, located at 1515 Shiloh Road.
The program offers five classes a week, plus occasional outings and opportunities for socializing and growth, according to the release. Elser said R4C will offer a 10-month program per year, with one-month breaks in the summer and over the holidays.
R4C is in the process of moving to the YCC campus. The last workout at Telos will be at the end of this month.
The cost to participate is $25 per month per child or $60 per month per family from the same household. Elser said R4C focuses on building the whole person — family, community, personal development and physical development.
"We would like to say thank you to Telos for giving us a place to begin this journey and facilitating our growth and Yellowstone Christian College for what we believe will be a long and mutually beneficial partnership," R4C board chair Nate Zito said in a press release.
For information, contact Zito at 406-818-0021 or Elser at 861-5033 or dan.elser@voyafa.com.
