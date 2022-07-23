MISSOULA — The Bitterroot Red Sox All-Stars U12 baseball team reached the championship game of the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament Saturday before bowing out in Meridian, Idaho.
In the morning, the team punched its ticket into the finals with an 8-6 win over Bozeman. Landon Ekin pitched five strong innings with seven strikeouts. Adrian Cardullo finished for Bitteroot on the mound.
Cooper Weston was the offensive hero. He hit a two-run home run in the sixth.
In the finals, the Red Sox lost to South Salem for the second time in the tourney. This time the final score was 12-2. Bitterroot had five hits in the game.
—406mtsports.com
