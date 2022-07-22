MISSOULA — The Bitterroot Red Sox U12 All-Star baseball team finished 3-1 in pool play at the Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Meridian, Idaho.
The team won both of its games on Thursday, 15-0 and 7-2. On Friday morning the team dropped a 12-3 decision to South Salem, Oregon. On Friday afternoon the team beat Black Hills, South Dakota, 8-6.
Missoula overcame a 4-1 deficit against Black Hills. Cooper Weston cracked a critical three-run home run in the top of the sixth.
The U12 Red Sox will play in the semifinals for the first time in three trips to regionals on Saturday morning.
The Bitterroot Red Sox U10 All-Stars dropped a 5-4 decision to Willamette Valley on Thursday in Pacific Northwest Regionals in Kennewick, Washington. Xander Budd led the Red Sox with two hits.
The team was slated to play again in pool play on Friday afternoon and Friday evening.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.