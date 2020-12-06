Former NBA star Zach Randolph once said, “I’m a hard worker… Ain’t nothing been given easy to me, ain’t nothing given easy to this town so it’s a fit.” These words have motivated me both as an individual and as a professional chasing dreams in the field of journalism.
My name is Blake Fussell and I am a 23-year-old journalist from Memphis, Tennessee. I moved to Butte just one day after my August graduation from The University of Memphis and I already feel at home in Montana.
Sports have always played a major role in my life. I played high school tennis and my siblings were competitive athletes as well. But few sports moments compare to when I watched the Memphis Grizzlies embody the soul of a city, which shaped who I am today.
The Grizzlies were known for their defense and hard-working play, unlike the trendy playstyles of Golden State or Cleveland. Likewise, Memphis is a hard-working community often overlooked when compared to the shining lights of nearby Nashville.
As I lived through this uniqueness, I took pride in work ethic and community. I found that every person has a story no matter the size, look or economic status of where they come from. I learned that sports are a source of entertainment, but also a source for understanding life and your neighbors.
The Butte community reminds me of Memphis, so I feel it is a natural fit for me. I am excited to embrace Butte and the surrounding area, which is filled with hard-working, good-hearted people with life-changing stories and athletic talent.
I come into the sports reporter position at The Montana Standard with a variety of experience. I worked as a sports reporter at The Wynne Progress and The East Arkansas News-Leader located in Wynne, Arkansas, a city roughly an hour west of the Tennessee-Arkansas border.
My other passions within journalism include investigation, wildlife documentation and breaking news work. I covered COVID-19 for The Germantown News in suburban Memphis and have also worked within radio and television.
A point of honor for me came during my time with The Daily Helmsman, The University of Memphis student newspaper. I was recognized by President Donald Trump as well as the university for multiple long-form articles.
In my spare time I enjoy kayaking, wildlife photography and poetry. I have a long-term goal of writing books, both fiction and non-fiction, to help others better enjoy life and the opportunities it presents.
I am very thankful to be covering sports in the Butte area and hope to cover the athletes within it well. I am yet to experience a Montana winter, but I am determined to enjoy it to the fullest!
