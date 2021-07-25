SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Southeast Portland Little League of Oregon scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to slip past Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky, 7-6, in the 11-12 softball Little League World Series West Regional on Sunday.
It was the first game at the tourney for the Montana State champions. BABS is next scheduled to play Monday against Hilo Little League of Hawaii (0-1) at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
Every West Region game is being streamed on ESPN+.
Leadoff batter Kaylee Monroe was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for BABS. Teammate Ana Plutt had two RBIs and a run, and Sawyer Trahan batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Plutt pitched the complete six innings for the Montana state champs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.