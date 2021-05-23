For the fourth consecutive season, the best girls lacrosse team resides in Bozeman.
Bozeman defeated Jackson Hole Black 17-7 on Sunday at Lockwood High School, earning the program a four-peat of state championships in a span of five seasons that included a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After a 2020 season that wasn’t, Bozeman returned to the top of the Montana High School Lacrosse Association with a dominating 17-1 campaign.
Bozeman head coach Molly Pickall said she reminded the players before Sunday’s contest of all the hard work they had put in this season — all the new positions that had to be learned, all the new plays incorporated into the game plan.
“I was so proud to see them put it all into place in the very last game of the season,” she said. “They played hard. They deserve it.”
The Bozeman boys, the No. 1 seed, also won their fourth consecutive championship with a 9-6 win over Glacier.
Jackson Hole earned the first goal, but Bozeman responded and took an 8-4 lead into halftime.
Bozeman’s only loss during the regular season was a 10-8 defeat to Jackson Hole on May 15. Bozeman won a rematch 16-10 later that day, but junior attack Ella Roe said the team didn’t want to put too much stock in that rebound performance. She reasoned that Jackson Hole could have been tired after the team’s first game.
“I think we came out almost angry,” Roe said. “We knew that this was our revenge game against them, so we just came out firing.”
Bozeman added nine more goals in the second half and allowed just three, putting a stamp on the season finale.
Roe led Bozeman with five goals, including three in the second half. Avery Walker scored four times, and Ruby Gilbreth supplied two goals. Bozeman’s Lily MacFadyen, Eloise Trafton, Coco McKay, Maeve Musselman, Lily James and Laney Smith each scored once.
Goalies Emily Black and Felicity Schott recorded four and three saves, respectively, while each playing one half.
“It was lights out from beginning to end,” Pickall said. “There was no lag at all. They never let up to give Jackson anything.”
Pickall said Bozeman’s defense had its strongest showing all season by allowing just 14 shots on goal. She also praised the team’s draw control performance — 17 wins to Jackson Hole’s nine. Avery Golden (four), Musselman (four), Gilbreth (four) and Trafton (two) spearheaded that draw control effort.
Bozeman reached the championship game with a 15-8 win over the Missoula Wild in Saturday’s semifinal.
“Honestly, it feels kind of unreal. It was definitely an intense season,” Roe said. “There were not a lot of wipeout games at the end of the season, so we went into this tournament knowing we had to work hard. It just feels unreal that we were able to come out so strong in both of our games and get a win.”
After the program won three state championships from 2017-19, Bozeman was faced with the challenge of keeping the tradition of winning alive despite losing several seniors and a full year of competition. Roe said the team wanted to carry on that trend and make the previous classes of players before them proud.
“It feels great we were able to keep the legacy going with a completely new team,” Roe said.
Photos: Bozeman VS Jackson Hole in State Lacrosse Championship
Photos: Bozeman VS Glacier in the Lacrosse State Championship
