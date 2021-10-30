BUTTE — Maureen Jessop, Karin Mickekson and Olivia Muir combined for 37 kills Saturday night as Montana Tech overpowered Rocky Mountain College 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 in Frontier Conference volleyball.
Jessop led the way with 14 kills, followed closely by Mickelson with 13 and Muir 10.
Sarah Hopcroft chipped in with 20 digs.
The second-place Orediggers are 5-3 in conference and 19-8 overall.
Rocky (2-6, 9-17) received four kills apiece from Bella Bryan, Morgan Allen and Taylor Wolf.
Ayla Embry notched 16 digs. Embry surpassed 2,000 career digs during the match, increasing her school-record total to 2,003.
The Battlin' Bears have lost six consecutive matches.
Friday night in Helena, Carroll College, led by Taelyr Krantz's 20 kills, outlasted Rocky 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10.
The Saints (5-3, 10-11) also received 39 digs from Julia Carr and Elizabeth Heuiser provided 3.5 blocks.
Rhiannon Nez helped keep the Bears close with her 13 kills. Teammates Makenna Bushman and Bella Bryan had 12 kills apiece.
Rocky also received 44 assists from Blythe Sealey, 44 digs from Ayla Embry and seven blocks from Weiying Wu.
