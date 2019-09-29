GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bozeman native and Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly scored a touchdown in his third consecutive game on Sunday.
Dissly returned to where he tore his patellar tendon in week four of his rookie campaign last year, an injury that sidelined the 6-foot-4, 265-pound player the rest of the season.
On Sunday, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Dissly on a nine-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to give Seattle a 17-3 advantage.
The Seahawks would go on to score a 27-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West matchup to improve to 3-1. Arizona dropped to 0-3-1.
Dissly finished with a career-high seven catches for 57 yards. Dissly led the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards on Sunday.
So far this season, Dissly has four touchdowns.
On Sept. 15, Dissly caught 14- and 12-yard scores from Wilson in a 28-26 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished with five receptions for 50 yards.
Last Sunday, Dissly scored on a four-yard pass from Wilson on the game’s final play in a 33-27 setback to New Orleans. In that game, Dissly totaled six receptions for 62 yards.
In Week 1, Dissly recorded one catch for 12 yards in a 21-20 win over Cincinnati.
