PITTSBURGH — Bozeman native Will Dissly scored two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-26 on Sunday.
Dissly hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson at 8:40 of the second quarter and after the extra point the game was tied, 7-7.
Wilson and Dissly would later connect for a 12-yard score at 9:49 of the third quarter as Seattle went up 14-10.
Overall, the 2014 Bozeman High graduate caught five passes for 50 yards.
Dissly, a tight end, was drafted out of the University of Washington by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Last year, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Dissly had eight receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in four games before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury.
"Will looked good on a couple of other plays too. It wasn’t just the touchdown plays," Seattle coach Pete Carroll was quoted as saying in an article on the team’s website. "Will’s come a long way to get back. He had a terrible injury. He’s been phenomenal. He continues to rehab. Every day he works on making sure he’s making progress and being able to sustain. He’s a wonderful football player on our team. Great kid. He’s so on point with his assignments, his mentality, and all of that. And he comes through. He’s a terrific Seahawk."
