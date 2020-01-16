BILLINGS — Bozeman High graduate Averie Collins was selected with the 17th overall pick Thursday in the National Women's Soccer League draft by the Washington Spirit.

After a standout career in Bozeman, Collins played collegiately at both Stanford and Washington State. She helped Stanford win three straight Pac-12 championships and a national title in 2017 before moving on to WSU as a graduate transfer in 2019.

During Collins’ senior year with Washington State, she started all 24 games of the season, scoring six goals with five assists in over 1,559 minutes of playing time.

Tags

Load comments