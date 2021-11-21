Collins

Former Bozeman High standout Averie Collins missed the Washington Spirits' championship match with a torn ACL.

 Washington Spirits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Bozeman High soccer standout Averie Collins was out for the season with an ACL injury, but her Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League downed the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 on Saturday for their first league crown.

Collins, the first Montana native in the NWSL, suffered the season-ending injury during training in January. She subsequently underwent reparative surgery.

Collins told the Beautiful Game Network in February that after 9-12 months of rehab, "I will come out better for it in the end."

"(It's) a shame," then-Spirit coach Richie Burke said at the time on the team's website. "She looked absolutely immense when she first came in."

Collins, a striker, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NWSL draft. She played three years at Stanford, where she won a national championship, and completed her college career as a graduate transfer at Washington State.

Collins had five appearances, including one start, in the NWSL Challenge Cup and Fall Series. 

