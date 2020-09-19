LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — Former Bozeman resident Tejay van Garderen is in 90th place entering the final stage of the Tour de France.
Van Garderen has completed the first 20 stages in 88 hours, 46 minutes and 15 seconds and is 4:19:42 off the lead. He finished 120th in Saturday's time trial stage and 124th on Friday, dropping to 90th after reaching as high as 86th after the 14th leg.
Sepp Kuss of Durango, Colorado, is 16th and the highest standing American, Van Garderen teammate Neilson Powless of Roseville, California, a 24-year-old Oneida Indian who is the first Native American to compete in the Tour, is 57th.
The final stage is Sunday, 122 kilometers from Mantes La-Jolie to the Champs-Elysses in Paris.
The leader is Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, who is 59 seconds ahead of fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic.
