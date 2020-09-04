LAVAUR, France — Bozeman cyclist Tejay van Garderen is in 100th place after seven stages of the 21-stage Tour de France after finishing 122nd on Friday over the 168-kilometer race beginning in Millau.
Van Garderen's overall time is 31 hours, 40 minutes and 29 seconds. He is 1 hour, 4 minutes, 29 seconds behind Adam Yates of Great Britain, who owns the yellow jersey with an overall time of 30:36:00.
Van Garderen finished 122nd in the seventh stage Friday, more than 14 minutes behind the lead pack. His highest finish thus far is 71st, on the first day of the Tour.
Van Garderen, who grew up in Bozeman, lives in Girona, Spain, just north of Barcelona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.