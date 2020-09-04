Cycling Tour de France Van Garderen

Tejay van Garderen, who grew up in Bozeman, is in 100th place after seven stages of the Tour de France. 

LAVAUR, France — Bozeman cyclist Tejay van Garderen is in 100th place after seven stages of the 21-stage Tour de France after finishing 122nd on Friday over the 168-kilometer race beginning in Millau.

Van Garderen's overall time is 31 hours, 40 minutes and 29 seconds. He is 1 hour, 4 minutes, 29 seconds behind Adam Yates of Great Britain, who owns the yellow jersey with an overall time of 30:36:00. 

Van Garderen finished 122nd in the seventh stage Friday, more than 14 minutes behind the lead pack. His highest finish thus far is 71st, on the first day of the Tour.

Van Garderen, who grew up in Bozeman, lives in Girona, Spain, just north of Barcelona.

