Tejay van Garderen is in 94th place after eight stages of the Tour de France. 

LOUDENVIELLE, France — Former Bozeman cyclist Tejay van Garderen moved up six places but fell 19 minutes further behind Saturday after the eighth stage of the Tour de France.

Van Garderen is in 94th place, 1 hour, 23 minutes and 12 seconds off the pace. He finished 91st on Saturday in the 140-kilometer road race from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle, 25 minutes and 23 seconds behind the lead pack.

Van Garderen trailed Adam Yates of Great Britain by 1 hour and 4 minutes after Friday's stage. Yates continues to wear the yellow jersey, but his lead was trimmed to three seconds Saturday. 

Van Garderen, a native of Tacoma, Washington, grew up in Bozeman. He now lives in Girona, Spain.

