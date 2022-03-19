BILLINGS — The spirit of Brodie Gorder lives on.
Brodie’s parents, Shane and Lisa Gorder, along with both Brodie’s natural and wrestling families, have made sure of that.
Like many involved in the sport, wrestling has deep, long roots for the Gorder family of Sidney.
Shane and Lisa Gorder met in high school when Shane was a wrestler and Lisa a cheerleader.
The couple are the parents of four boys and two girls and have four grandchildren.
Sons Brennan, 29, and Brady, 24, were both state wrestling placers for the Sidney Eagles high school team. Greyson, 9, is competing at the Montana State AAU Folkstyle Wrestling Tournament this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The couple is also very proud of daughters, Jalyssa, 27, and Brielle, 18, who is a senior in high school this year.
Shane and Lisa’s third-born son, Brodie, is deceased. Brodie tragically died on Aug. 18, 2013 at the age of 8, the result of an ATV accident at his family’s ranch.
Brodie was an energetic young boy who loved to wrestle, swim, and play video games. He was in 4-H and had shown his first animals at the fair the summer that he passed away. At the time of the accident on Aug. 17, 2013, according to his memorial on the foreverwrestle.com tribute website for the Brodie Gorder Memorial Project, Brodie had been on his way to feed his pigs.
Brodie had his own little 4-wheeler, but instead chose to take the full-size ranch 4-wheeler. When he didn’t return home on time, the family looked for him. Brodie was found pinned under the 4-wheeler. Brodie was soon transported to Denver on a life flight, but the injuries were too severe. Brodie had fought hard, but succumbed the next day as the injuries to his brain caused by oxygen loss from the weight of the 4-wheeler were too much to overcome.
Brodie Gorder Memorial Project
Out of the pain of losing their child, Shane and Lisa started the Brodie Gorder Memorial Project.
Every year, the Brodie Gorder Iron Eagle Wrestling Tournament is held in Sidney in Brodie’s memory. The Brodie Gorder Memorial Scholarships are given in Brodie’s memory annually from proceeds earned through the wrestling tourney. The memorial project also grants piglets to two 4-H Richland County applicants yearly. The Brodie Gorder Memorial Project has also raised money to help purchase wrestling mats for the Sidney Wrestling Club.
“To carry on wrestling and I probably did it to keep my mind busy at the time,” said Shane, who is this weekend’s AAU folkstyle state tourney co-director, on why the Brodie Gorder Memorial Project was started. “It’s grown every year.”
Brodie, who traveled to Santa Fe, New Mexico, two times for the AAU Grand Nationals, was the Greco-Roman Grand Nationals champion in 2012.
“He was a special wrestler and started at the age of 3,” said Lisa, who is the club treasurer for the Sidney Wrestling Club that is co-hosting this weekend’s event at Metra. “He was awfully talented and won a lot of awards.
“He touched a lot of people all over the country. With wrestling we traveled all over and so far. When he passed away, people reached out from all over and talked about how special he was.”
Billings West wrestling coach Jeremy Hernandez is also a coach with the Team Champs club wrestling team.
The past three years Team Champs has placed first, second and first in the dual tournament at the Brodie Gorder Iron Eagle. Only 16 teams are accepted for the tourney according to a flier for the event. Wrestlers who are undefeated in both the duals and individual tourney are honored with the Iron Eagle award.
“It’s amazing they are able to put such a quality tournament on and represent their son who passed away,” said Hernandez. “It’s an honor for Team Champs to be invited to that. We always put it on our calendar and will never miss it.
“Us winning it and taking second is a minute part of why we go. We go to honor their son first, and the second reason we go is they bring in quality teams. They bring in some good teams and let our youngsters get some good competition.”
Shane Gorder, 52, has been coaching for 31 years and is the head coach for the Sidney middle school team. He is on the board for the Sidney Wrestling Club, is the Montana AAU wrestling chairman and a vice chair for wrestling for the national AAU.
Lisa Gorder is the Montana state AAU secretary for wrestling and the national AAU media chairperson.
“That’s one of the best families in the state for wrestling,” said Hernandez. “They do an outstanding job with the AAU. The convention is well organized and the agenda is well organized. … For them to continue to honor their son with the tournament is spectacular and we are very honored to be a part of it.”
Keeping Brodie in their hearts
The 2022-23 school year was to be Brodie’s senior year, a fact that is not lost on the Gorder family, his classmates, the town of Sidney, the wrestling community, or longtime Sidney High School wrestling coach Guy Melby.
“I think about it all the time. I coached Shane. Shane was on one of my teams early on. I taught all of his kids and his brothers,” said Melby, who just concluded his 36th year coaching the five-time reigning Class A state champion Eagles.
“Next year we’ll obviously think about it through the season. It is something this whole community has grasped and put its arms around. You always wonder about the what ifs and those types of things. You would have liked to have him around. Now you have a memory and you do the best to keep him in your hearts and we do the best to remember him every chance we get.”
While still very much tied to wrestling, Shane and Lisa find themselves cheering for many wrestlers but those who were Brodie’s teammates do hold a special place in their hearts.
“Our Brodie would be a senior next year and he would’ve been an amazing asset to everything in Sidney. I hold that to be true in my heart,” Lisa said in a text message to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “The wrestlers he had as teammates, that are remaining on the team from his years, they will be competing his senior year this coming year. They are amazing and they are the reason we continue to follow everything that our Brodie would’ve done.”
The Gorders plan on attending and supporting next year’s graduating class at various events, where they’ll also remember their son.
“That he’ll be a senior next year won’t hit us until graduation or at the high school tournament,” said Shane.
Aden Graves, who in February became a member of the four-time state champion wrestling club, said he remembered attending the state AAU tourney as a youth in Great Falls, sitting in the bleachers and playing video games while watching the tournament with Brodie. He also recalls finding out about the ATV accident from his mom, who told him through tears, the morning after the tragic moment occurred.
Graves said he very much treasures his memories of Brodie and is proud of how the community of Sidney rallied around the Gorder family.
The Brodie Gorder Memorial Fun Run is also held annually in conjunction with the Sidney Eagles wrestling camp.
“Growing up with Brodie, it’s more of an honor, I’m proud to be able to give back through that,” Graves said of the memorial wrestling tournament and other activities that help raise funds in Brodie’s name.
“The community in Sidney, in general, is insanely good.”
Shane and Lisa are thankful for the support they’ve received over the years from their “wrestling family.”
Through helping to contribute to the sport through the Brodie Gorder Iron Eagle tourney, or as coaches and administrators, and at time spectators, the Gorders have helped to build a foundation for young wrestlers to grow on. After all, wrestling was Brodie’s “favorite thing in the world,” according to several sources.
“I just love the sport, what it teaches the boys and girls,” said Shane. “It will make them better and better people when they get older and start their family, or career, or business.”
In that way, Brodie’s spirit will live on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.