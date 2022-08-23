BUTTE - Butte Central's football game against the Polson Pirates on Friday, August 26, has been moved to Naranche Stadium.
The game will still start at 7 pm. Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm.
"The location change was made because the stadium lights at Montana Tech (Alumni Coliseum) aren't quite ready after a blown transformer this summer," Central Catholic activities director Chad Petersen said. "Montana Tech anticipates that the lights will be ready for our game vs Browning next Friday night."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.