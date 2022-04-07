All of the following can be true.
Butte Central softball is young. Opening day went about as poorly as it could have gone. There is plenty of reason to believe the Maroons can experience in-season development that gives them a chance to compete in Western A.
Players and coaches have accepted the two former statements, and are working to make the latter come to fruition.
“It’s gonna start off a little rough,” senior pitcher and outfielder Sofee Thatcher said. “There's a lot of corrections that have to be made and a lot of girls that need to be taught. But I'm liking what I'm seeing so far. And they're coming a long way. So I think towards the end of the season, when tournament time rolls around, I think we'll be OK.”
With only 14 players and about half that with meaningful varsity experience, the Butte Central softball team lost their opening two games by a combined score of 18-1. Friday's game at Stevensville — which just put up 25 runs in two innings again East Helena on Monday — will be anything but a cake walk.
Yet, one needs to look no further than this past winter’s basketball season to find a precedent for BC softball follow.
The Maroons' girls basketball team was consistently inconsistent through the first six weeks of the season. Their win-loss column read W-L-W-L-W-L-W-L-W-L until consecutive losses on Jan. 20 and 22 broke the pattern. Then, on Jan. 25 in Livingston, Butte Central won 47-28 to begin a six-game winning streak. The Maroons won 11 of 15 leading into the State A tournament.
“I look at what those kids did, after we lost those two games, (they) just turned the table,” recently retired Maroons girls basketball coach Meg Murphy said.
That team was led largely by Sofee Thatcher and junior Brooke Badovinac, the latter of which broke Butte Central's single-season scoring record with 671 points, placing her fourth in Class A history. Both Thatcher and Badovinac are key components to the hopes of Maroons softball. The returning All-Conference selections saw what makes a team work and are eager to apply those lessons this spring.
“I think once we get on to the season, play more games, once they see live pitchers, I think that's when this team's actually going to grow and I'm excited to see where it can actually end up,” Badovinac said.
Murphy believes that between head coach Chunky Thatcher and her two former players, the Maroons softball team is in good hands.
“Chunk will get the most out of those two, and they’ll lead by great examples,” Murphy said. “I would love to have those two kids play with the kids I coached (softball).”
Chunky Thatcher said there are four Maroons who played next to no softball prior to this season. With leaders like Sofee Thatcher, Badovinac, Mia Keeley, Hattie Mehring and Brenna Foley, he expects the development of the inexperienced players to be expedited. The perspective of an upperclassmen can provide insight that makes a skill or concept suddenly click for a player who was lost just moments before.
“I’m a firm believer that everybody’s got to see light through somebody else’s eyes,” Chunky Thatcher said.
If just two of the roster's inexperienced players come into their own and can play a role on this team, Chunky Thatcher thinks the Maroons will be deep enough to contend.
Friday's game against the Yellowjackets will end a two-week layoff following what Badovinac described as “gut check” losses to defending State A champion Polson and 2022 contender Columbia Falls on March 26.
Though many of those days were spent practicing indoors due to weather, Badovinac said the break was “crucial” for a young team in need of reps. Days spent inside the Maroon Athletic Center, split between pitching and fielding on the gym floor and taking swings in the upstairs batting cage, can help the Maroons find their footing in more ways than one.
“I feel like we need to get the fundamentals down before anything. Being inside gave us a chance to do that,” junior catcher and team captain Mia Keeley said. “We saw what we needed to get better at down in Polson, and now we're working on it.”
And though Thatcher adds that grounders bounce differently on the MAC’s hard-wood floor than the infield dirt at Stodden Park, the unusual circumstances of being tightly clustered indoors creates opportunities for growth in other areas.
During batting practice, one hitter takes reps in the box and another feeds the pitching machine, leaving a half-dozen or more Maroons sitting outside the netting waiting their turn. This physical downtime might not be ideal, but it’s also not idle.
“It’s kind of nice just to get to know each other,” Sofee Thatcher said. “I think some of the younger girls are really interested in softball, so they like watching and seeing what’s happening.”
The younger players use the time to observe, process and absorb. They use their veteran teammates as sources of knowledge and perspective. “How do you do that?” “What did coach mean when he said this?” “Am I doing it right?”
The target of the questions, comments and concerns might depend on the source. A young player in need of a pick-me-up or gentle reminder might seek out Badovinac.
“If they have questions, I'm there for them. If they need help with anything, I'm always there for them,” Badovinac said. “I'm not too strict. So I just try to try be a more of a friend than a coach.”
The freshman veering off task might not need to seek out Sofee Thatcher. She will likely find whoever needs to hear her message.
Murphy clapped her hands together when describing Sofee Thatcher’s leadership style. The emphatic smack underscored what Murphy called Sofee Thatcher’s “get your job done” attitude.
“Brooke’s more the ‘come on’ and pat you on the back if you make an error (type)," Murphy said.
Both Thatcher and Badovinac say they prefer to lead by example, but both know their voices are too valuable to leave on mute.
“Especially as a shortstop, you always have to be the loudest on the field,” Badovinac said. “I think that's where I'm supposed to be (a) leader. And that's where I can get my voice more heard.”
Sofee Thatcher learned that when she chooses to use her voice, she must also choose how. Her reputation as a straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is leader comes stems from how she grew up in a large family.
“I grew up with six other siblings, so they're on me the whole time," Sofee Thatcher said. "So I really like it when someone's like, 'Hey, you need to pull your head out of your butt and step up a little bit.'”
Nevertheless, she understands not every athlete responds to that. At least not all the time.
“I kind of just have to read everyone because everyone takes like criticism differently,” Sofee Thatcher said. “Certain girls, they like it when you're like, ‘hey, step it up a little bit’ and kind of use a more aggressive tone. But other girls you have to kind of be more patient with because they don't really like when you're very mean to them. So you just have to be like, ‘hey, you got the next one.’
“You just kind of got to read the room and see who you're dealing with.”
Sophomore outfielder Renee Creekmore could barely throw when she began her softball career last season. It wasn't a specific leadership style or tone she responded to, just the fact that someone was taking the time to help her.
“It just helps a lot knowing that upperclassmen want you to get better,” Creekmore said. “Knowing that they want you to get better in life and knowing that they’re there for you, it helps you as a person.”
Murphy won three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000, as the Butte Central softball coach from 1990-2000.
