BILLINGS — From broken bones to immeasurable joy.
Butte freestyle motocross athlete Keith Sayers has experienced a range of highs and lows at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
On Saturday at the Big Air Bash at 7:30 p.m., Sayers returns to Metra for the Octane Addictions freestyle motorsports show.
Last August, during the Big Air Bash at MontanaFair, the 39-year-old Sayers — an 18-year professional freestyle motocross athlete — experienced one of the highlights of his career.
Sayers and his young son, Gavin, both performed at the MontanaFair show, promoted by Billings’ Tyler Johnson.
Gavin, 8, executed magnificent freestyle tricks on a modified ramp and air-bag landing right next to the adult riders, who were nothing short of magical while flipping their motorcycles through the Metra air.
On Saturday, both Sayers and Gavin are once again set to perform at the Big Air Bash, which will feature several riders who perform tricks in the air after launching from a ramp before landing onto air bags. Johnson said a majority of the show will feature athletes performing on motorcycles, although two will perform on snowmobiles.
Sayers said the MontanaFair Big Air Bash was the first time his son, who experienced his first full season of motocross last year, had ever jumped in front of a crowd off his ramps.
“He loved it more than anything. He loved the fact he gets to ride with all the big guys and is an extremely passionate and loving kid when it comes to dirt bikes,” Sayers said. “If he is not riding one, he is playing in the sandbox like he is, building motocross tracks and stuff. If he’s not doing that, he is watching it on television.”
Gavin has a goal of qualifying for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in August in Tennessee. Keith called the event, “the most prestigious amateur national for kids all over the world.”
Keith said Gavin has qualified for three different regionals in the hopes of advancing to the finale.
“Motocross is a fun deal and now it has turned into a big thing for him (Gavin),” Keith said. “We lived in California for the winter and he trained three or four days a week with a trainer.”
Keith Sayers, who recently became a Monster Energy athlete, said the thrill of entertaining a crowd while riding with his son is a benchmark of his career.
“We’ll be doing all sorts of different tricks,” Sayers said of Saturday at the Metra. “The highlight of all of this for me is being able to do it with my eight-year-old son. With him jumping ramps right beside me is a surreal thing for me. It’s pretty cool just to say the least.
“Being able to ride your dirt bike in front of a crowd and entertaining people and putting smiles on their faces and to do it with your kid side-by-side is a neat thing.”
With Keith’s schedule — ‘my calendar is beyond full,” Sayers said, noting he’s only been in Butte seven days since Dec. 22 — the Sayers family is constantly on the road. After the Billings show, he’ll be performing in Atlanta, Massachusetts and Salt Lake City the next three weekends.
Over the years, Sayers has competed in the winter and summer X Games, the Dew Tour, and the Nitro Circus.
Being a Monster Energy athlete is quite the honor for Sayers. He said he officially started to perform under the Monster umbrella in January.
“I wear a Monster Energy helmet now. It’s a sponsorship as an athlete,” he explained. “I would have never guessed I would have got that at age 39.
“It is a pretty big deal, really, especially being a Montana kid. Everyone said I could never make it in this sport living here. Everyone said I had to be in California, but I worked 10 times harder to try and make that happen.”
Sayers also owns Keith Sayers FMX, and through the company he helps to organize freestyle motocross shows and provides equipment, like ramps, to use at the events.
Sayers has been married to Danielle for 13 years and the couple also has a daughter, Lylee (11).
“She has her own hobby that keeps us extremely busy, too, she shows horses,” Keith said of his daughter.
The family spends quite a bit of time together on the road explained Sayers.
“They travel with me more now,” he said. “My kids are in an online school program that is built around motocross, or professional athletes. They have virtual teachers and can travel more and we can focus more on their hobbies.”
Sayers remembers competing at the Metra back in 1996 at an arenacross.
“It was the first place I ever broke a bone; great memories there,” he said with a laugh. “I actually crashed at that race and broke my collarbone.”
The injury motivated Sayers.
“All it did was drive me to be that much more,” he said. “That is the interesting thing about this sport. Sometimes when people crash and break bones, they do want to quit and other people it motivates them more. I wouldn’t change any of it for anything.”
And on Saturday at MetraPark, Sayers is looking forward to creating more memories with his son as they both attempt to wow the First Interstate Arena crowd.
“It has been cool to capture all of this as a father and see how much pleasure and joy motorcycles can bring to his life,” Sayers said. “Me, myself, knowing how much I loved that as a kid. It is cool as a father to watch him and support him and watch him go through some of the things I went through.”
