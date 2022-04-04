'Twitch' Stenberg scheduled to perform

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, one of the biggest stars in freestyle motorsports, will be performing at the Big Air Bash on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Octane Addictions show begins at 7:30 p.m. and gates open at 6:30 p.m. according to promoter Tyler Johnson.

Also included in the lineup are Canadian Billy Kohut, Sam Rogers, Willie Elam, Trent Rummel, Kieran Ursua, Levi Newby, and the Butte father and son pair of Keith and Gavin Sayers.

“I’ve got some of the top guys in the world coming in,” said Johnson.

Riders will be performing tricks on motorcycles and Johnson said Rogers and Elam are scheduled to jump snowmobiles.

Johnson said Rogers lives in Billings. He is an X Games silver medalist. According to Johnson, Rummel is from the Missoula area and Ursua lives in Arlee. Newby is from Whitehall.

Elam is from Twin Falls, Idaho.

Stenberg, from California, is a 17-time X Games medalist.