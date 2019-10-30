BUTTE -- Former Butte High head coach and national football legend Sam Jankovich has died. He was 85.
Jankovich was born in the Mining City on September 10, 1935 to Mitar and Dora Jankovich, and eventually attended Butte High as a member of the 1952 graduating class for the Bulldogs.
A football standout, Jankovich was recruited by the University of Montana. He earned a letter in 1957, but suffered a career-ending injury.
Current Montana athletic director Kent Haslam noted the constructive influence Jankovich had over his life, and that the Montana Griz Hall of Famer was always a positive voice to have around.
“Every time I talked with Jankovich,” Haslam said, “he was proud of his Montana Griz affiliation, and being from Butte. He was always gracious, always positive about what was going on at the university.”
After he graduated, he became Butte High's head football coach in 1961. He forged a 28-7 record with the Bulldogs, winning state championships in 1961 and 1964.
After success at Butte, Jankovich left in 1965 to take a position at Montana State, assisting then-head coach Jim Sweeney. Jankovich came back to Silver Bow County in 1967 to become the director of the district's physical education and athletic programs.
After a year, Jankovich continued his relationship with Sweeney by following him to Washington State, where he became a football assistant coach.
Progressing through the ranks with the Cougs, Jankovich become the school's athletic director in 1976. Jankovich directed the renovation of Martin Stadium, adding 13,000 seats to the still-active stadium.
He also oversaw the construction of Jack Mooberry Field, a track-and-field facility, as well as "Buck" Bailey Field, which still serves as the Cougs' baseball stadium, now known as Bailey-Brayton Field.
In 1983, Jankovich departed Pullman for Florida, taking on the same job with the University of Miami Hurricanes.
During his seven-year run in Coral Gables, the Hurricanes football team entered a legendary run.
We're sad to learn of former athletic director Sam Jankovich's passing.— Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) October 30, 2019
Sam was a visionary, a builder and will be remembered in Coral Gables for as long as they tee it up on football Saturdays and say "Play Ball" at The Light.
Our thoughts are with his friends & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/15rNNf8tOF
Jankovich won national titles with head coaches Howard Schnellenberger, Jimmy Johnson and former Montana State quarterback Dennis Erickson in 1983, 1987 and 1990 . The run established the Hurricanes as a football powerhouse for decades and Jankovich is in the school's Hall of Fame.
Haslam also mentioned that growing up, Jankovich was an inspiration and innovator on the landscape of college sports administration.
“When I think back on the rise of the high-profile athletic director era, I think of Sam," Haslam said. "His run at Miami, how they became such a prevalent aspect of pop culture. That Hurricanes dynasty was at the peak of my college days, and Sam was a guy who was innovative and did things differently. He was a legend in my mind. I remembered those days at Miami, and I was always a little starstruck when I saw him.”
Under Jankovich, Miami also won national championships in women’s golf, women's tennis, men's tennis and a 1985 title in baseball.
Current Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz expressed his sentiments and appreciation for Jankovich in a statement Wednesday morning.
“I was just informed of the passing of Sam Jankovich, who was athletic director here, really, when it all started, in ’83 through the run of the first three national championships,” Diaz said. “Just on behalf of the entire University of Miami family, I want to express our condolences to his family and just our thoughts to all of his friends – and certainly what he meant to helping build, leading what this is today and his impact on that.”
In the 1990 football season, Jankovich accepted a job with the New England Patriots to become their chief executive officer. He oversaw two seasons in Foxborough.
After his time with the Patriots, Jankovich became a consultant to many different sports organizations, most notably assisting in fundraising for the U.S. Special Olympics Committee and then becoming the president of the Las Vegas Gladiators, an Arena Football League team.
Jankovic died in Hayden Lake, Idaho.
Funeral services are pending, but will be held in Butte.
