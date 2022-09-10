Kurt Kohn, 57, of Butte, has officially become the first person in the country to run a half marathon in all of the national park races in the country and to earn a medal in each event. Kohn completed the series at Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee last October.
“I have run the U.S. national parks from the West Coast at Yosemite to the East Coast at the Everglades, and from the North border at Glacier National Park to the South border at Saguaro National Park,” Kohn said.
Kohn has been working to complete his goal for 8 years, and he has earned 44 national park medals to date. Kohn has placed in the top 5 masters or in the top 5 divisions in every race he’s completed.
“It’s been a feat that’s been pretty humbling to find out I did that.”
Kohn started the series in Grand Teton National Park and really enjoyed the experience.
“Having the opportunity to be in or around a national park was really spectacular. You know, it's quite different than running in some city street or a city park or something like that. These places are truly special. One of the greatest gifts the United States has ever had, the national parks; so, I enjoy the history,” he said.
“I've done three ultra-marathons in the Grand Canyon, and probably my greatest accomplishment physically at the Grand Canyon. My last trip there, I did a triple crossing of it on May 15 when the North Rim opened this year. It's 48 miles through the canyon and back and 23,000 feet of elevation change and it was 108 degrees. You have to run all night. It'll take you nearly 24 hours to accomplish something like that.”
Kohn remembers a ranger stopping him and a few other runners at the Grand Canyon to tell them the park service had already done three helicopter rescues that day and to get into the creek to lower their body temperatures.
“We did that, we got into Angel creek and cooled off," he said. "That was probably a good idea at that sort of temperature. Then, we continued on, but even at night it was still 90 degrees.”
Kohn said that the bottom of the canyon is called the box, and that it’s like an oven down there.
“The temperature is probably 25 degrees warmer than it is on the rim. A lot of people don’t realize how high the Grand Canyon is, even though it’s in Arizona. The amount of snow and ice in there is incredible. It’s quite an experience.”
One of Kohn’s most unique experiences was running with alligators and crocodiles in the Everglades.
“Because I’m from Montana in the mountainous area, it was just so unique to see these birds with exotic plumage and the alligators right there. You had to go around them and ride on the jet boats with the big fans on them going through there. Also, seeing natives still living in the traditional way there, which surprised me a little bit. I didn't know I had no idea. It was an amazing experience.”
In talking about Kohn’s experience as a runner he said, “It's not about the medal. It's about the experience of seeing these places that are so rare, so special, so incredible. A lot of people don't get to see these things. Just that desire to see so many of these national parks, I don't know if I can satisfy it. I’m just wanting to see more each year.”
An ultimate goal Kohn has is to run the Great Wall of China. “The runners who have completed that, a lot of them crawl it. It’s considered the most challenging marathon in the world. Well, one of the most in the world because it’s all steps, it’s not level. So, it sounds pretty incredible,” he said.
“Being from Montana has been a huge advantage at higher elevations, which helps me out. I've been to the headwall of every canyon in the Bitterroot Valley and to most of the mountain range trails in Montana. I like seeing what our state has to offer beyond a shopping mall, or gas station, or a restaurant. Montana is a true treasure.”
“The first marathon I ran was the Missoula marathon, and now that I've run marathons all over the country, and in most states in the country, or half marathons, I found that the Missoula marathon is one of the best run races in the entire country. Its organization, the way it's set up, the volunteers in it, all the states that are represented, a runner from every state. Generally, in there are usually 20 plus countries represented. It's just absolutely spectacular.”
“During marathon season, I'll do about 75 miles a week to stay in condition. Most of it will be on trails and in the Bitterroot, on the wildlife refuge, or running to the gym and back, or running the river trails, those kinds of things," Kohn said. "There’s a beautiful loop at Lake Como that's an eight-mile loop I do that is just spectacular with a waterfall on it and everything. You have to pinch yourself so that you know that this is real, to enjoy this. So that's very, very fortunate.”
“During the off season, in the winter, I'm probably only running 15-20 miles a week because you have to have the spikes out and I don't like the risk of injury. I try to run on dry ground if I can,” he said.
“Running a marathon has to be an inner drive. It's not something somebody can tell you to do, or you just go do. You have to have a personal desire, you have to be driven, and it's not for everyone. It's a very small percentage of the population that will do it. It's a much smaller percentage of the population that would do it again.”
