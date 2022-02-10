BUTTE — The Butte Missile is headed to tinsel town.
Butte native Colt Anderson, who was a four-sport athlete at Butte High before graduating in 2003, will be coaching Cincinnati’s special teams at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles when the Bengals square off with the Rams.
After a nine-season NFL playing career that included 87 games, 102 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception, Anderson still considers the Mining City to be home. His wife Keelie lives in Butte, as do his parents, Mike and Michele Anderson. Colt’s brother, Luke Anderson, along with with Keelie’s brother and sister, Cole and Bri Dallaserra also reside in Butte.
“Obviously, it's a place I still call home and my parents still live there,” Colt Anderson said. “One of my two brothers and my sister lives there, and still have a lot of family members that we love to catch up with. My wife and all her family lives there. So we get back as much as we can.”
Before accepting his current position with the Bengals, Anderson volunteered as a coach at Butte High for the 2019 season during the Bulldogs’ run to the state title game.
“He got to play in the NFL at a very high level,” Grey said. “Everyone in the state of Montana knows him. And so our kids loved the little attention-to-detail things that he brought to the table.”
“Obviously we couldn't offer as good of a contract as Cincinnati did,” Grey added with a chuckle. “But, you know, we’re really excited for him.”
Whether it’s putting on pads for the Butte Bulldogs on a Friday night or logging late hours watching film with coworkers on an NFL coaching staff, Anderson’s career is proof that a consistent work ethic will usually steer you down the right path. While there are plenty of hard-nosed guys in the NFL, Anderson will always remember what it means to be “Butte Tough.”
“I think that just hits home,” Anderson said. “Nothing in Butte was ever easy. It’s the ultimate blue-collar town in my opinion. Guys go to work and they come home, and they're there for their family.
“Specifically the generations before me, those guys were definitely a lot tougher than me. But I definitely think it rubbed off on my attitude and my demeanor, and my approach to whatever task is at hand and whatever I need to get accomplished.”
Never one to worry about personal accolades, Anderson’s work-ethic has been duly noted at multiple stops during his career.
After walking on at the University of Montana in 2004 for coach Bobby Hauck, Anderson eventually earned a scholarship for his senior season. In 2013 the Eagles’ players voted him the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. That season in Philadelphia began with Anderson working his way back from an ACL injury, and ended with him playing in all but two games.
“I've never been a guy that reflects, or thinks about awards or recognitions that I received,” Anderson said. “I think if you you're in for that you're in it for the wrong reason. I'm just competitive guy, and whatever I'm going to do I want to be the best, and at end of the day if I can look myself in the mirror knowing that I gave it all I got, I'm going to sleep good.”
Anderson’s most successful team that he was a part of before the 2021 Bengals, in terms of playoff success, was the 2014 Indianapolis Colts. Aside from QB Andrew Luck, that Colts team even had super stars on special teams in Pat McAfee and Josh Cribbs. The team got all the way to the AFC Championship before falling 45-7 to the Patriots.
“That was certainly a great year,” Anderson said. “When you're winning and you're doing things right, and you're having success, everyone's energy's up a little bit, everyone's a little more positive. And so that was certainly one of our better years.”
There are multiple 10-plus-minute highlight compilations on YouTube featuring the careers of McAfee and Cribbs. While McAfee’s fame has grown since he retired from the NFL, he was still one of the most well-known punters the league has seen. Having two transcendent stars on the same special teams unit is rare. Anderson said none of that mattered at the time, and that’s what made the team so special.
“We were just surrounded by such a great group of guys – such like-minded individuals that weren’t in it for the recognition or weren't in it for personal reasons,” he said. “They're in it to help one another and help the team win.”
Starting with Steve Schulte and Greg Salo at Butte High. From Hauk and the Griz, to McAfee and Cribbs; Anderson seems to have always worked with teams that emphasize the importance in all three phases. Even now he works alongside Darrin Simmons, Cincinnati’s assistant head coach/special teams coordinator who is in his 19th season leading the Bengals special teams.
“I've learned a lot more than I ever thought I could,” Anderson said. “I still have a lot of room for growth. It's been a great experience, and I'm just going to be a sponge and keep learning as much as I can, and see where it takes me.”
That clock-in-clock-out, get-the-job-done mentality has translated well to life in Cincinnati. While the population is about 10 times the number of Butte, the two cities have striking similarities. Both places are rich in American history and residents of both cities love their sports.
“It's got the blue-collar feel,” Anderson said. “It’s very family oriented and kid friendly. Everywhere you go, people get along. They're not afraid to say, ‘Hi,’ when you're walking by on the streets. It's a big city, but it has that small town feel. My wife and I say it all the time, it reminds us of being back home.”
And now, after coming away with outright wins as road underdogs against the Titans and Chiefs, it’s hard to ignore the growing number of parallels between the upstart Bengals and the Can-Do City of Butte, America.
“I'm super excited for him,” said former Butte and current Montana Tech running back Christian Vetter. “I want to see him get that ring and (the Bengals) do good out there.”
