BUTTE — Butte is beginning to get football fever, and many around the state already know the steady right leg of Bulldogs' three-time All-State kicker/punter Casey Kautzman.
Now signed with Montana State, Kautzman is the main instructor at the second annual Butte High Bulldogs Kicking Camp on Friday from 2-5 p.m. at Naranche Field.
The camp will be for incoming kindergarten through ninth grade students, and will concentrate on kicking, punting and throwing.
Cost for the camp is $20, including a camp T-shirt and fundamental skills instruction. All profits from the camp will go to the Bulldog Football program.
Kautzman's camp idea goes back two years, when Butte was under the COVID umbrella.
"During the summer of 2020, I offered free one-on-one kicking lessons, and about 25 kids took up on my offer," Kautzman said. "I spent at least an hour with each kid, and it took me all summer to have a chance to kick with each kid. I partnered with 5518 Designs to create a shirt that I could give to each kid. The slogan was 'Be a Kicker.' Last year, I decided that instead of lessons that I would offer a kicking camp since I was so busy with college football recruitment, unlike I was in 2020. I named that camp the Bulldog Kicking Camp. I had around 35 kids attend of all ages, both boys and girls from grades K-9th."
Butte High School head coach Arie Grey gives all the credit to his former kicker.
"This kicking camp is all Casey's brainchild," Grey said. "Casey gives his time to the kids and does so much for the Butte community. It is amazing to see where the camp is at."
In his three-year varsity career Kautzman was 111-for-118 on extra points, and 22-for-30 on field goals for a total of 177 career points.
Kautzman's school-record 51-yarder was a highlight in the Bulldogs' 24-0 win over Missoula Big Sky in 2021.
"I hope that each kid will be able to realize how important and cool being a specialist really is," Kautzman said. "I have wanted to change the stereotype around kickers, and it all beings with showing kids how awesome it really is."
The only way to excel as a specialist, is to truly work at being special.
"Casey has worked hard at his craft," Grey said. "Most times, the only time you hear or read about a kicker is when he misses a kick. Casey has put in the work to change that. His consistency at Butte was an asset to us."
When Butte needed big kickoffs over the past three seasons, Kautzman was the man for the job. In 177 career kickoffs, he averaged 54.6 yards per kick and had 62 touchbacks.
As important as Kautzman was in the placekicking role for Butte, he also got the job done as a punter. It is an art that Kautzman passes along to his campers with pride.
"This will be the second year of the Bulldog Kicking Camp and third year of teaching kids how to punt and kick," Kautzman said.
Kautzman had the ability to stand in punt formation but also roll out to the left or right to kick the ball rugby style. In 67 career punts, Kautzman averaged 33.7 yards per punt, with a career-long of 50 yards. He dropped 18 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, which included 14 in 2021.
"Casey was big in the field-position aspect of the game," Grey said. "He was able to flip the field when we needed it."
Kautzman is also an accomplished scholar, with a pair of Academic All-State honors to his credit.
"Casey is more than just a kicker or punter; he is a leader on and off the field," Grey said. "His camp is one of those examples of how much he loves the city of Butte and the community. He is a special person, and he pours his heart out into the camp. I am excited to see how the camp turns out and how he does at the college level."
Kautzman is hoping to make an impact on each kid who attends his camp.
"That main thing, though, I hope that each kid has a fun time on the Naranche turf," he said.
In readying for the camp on Friday, Kautzman has been at Montana State training for his season ahead.
"I have been in Bozeman the last couple of weeks working out with the team, and I am loving it here," Kautzman said. "We have a very talented specialists room that I am so fortunate to be a part of. I am looking forward to doing my part in whatever the team needs me to do."
For camp questions, contact Casey Kautzman via email at caseymt406@gmail.com.
