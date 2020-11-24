BUTTE — The next induction of the Butte Sports Hall of Fame has been postponed until June 2022.
The Hall announced the decision Tuesday. The next class was to be selected in early 2021 and inducted in June.
Bill Foley, Butte Sports Hall of Fame executive director, said ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic are the reason for the delay.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, but we felt the safety of the public is the most important thing as we move forward,” Foley said in a release. “While vaccines for the coronavirus appear to be on the horizon, we just do not feel holding the induction as planned in June is a realistic time frame.”
The Butte Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1987. It followed with classes every other year through June 2019, when the Hall inducted nine individuals and four teams.
The 2019 induction ceremony drew a crowd of about 350 to the Butte Civic Center.
The plan is to move forward with a new class in June every even year. Inductions for the 2022 Hall of Fame will open late in 2021.
