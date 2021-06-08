Former U.S. Ski Team member and Butte native Bryon Wilson has been named as a World Cup coach to the freestyle moguls team prior to the 2021-22 season.
Wilson retired from competition in 2018 with a bronze medal from the 2012 Vancouver Olympics, four World Cup podiums and the 2009 U.S. mogul championship in accolades from his 11 years on the World Cup circuit. Wilson made the U.S. Ski Team in 2007 and was joined by his brother Brad (current U.S. Ski Team member) on the national team in 2012.
Since his retirement, Wilson has been a mogul coaching staff member of Wasatch Freestyle in Park City, Utah and was named U.S. Ski & Snowboard's Freestyle Domestic Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020 with four of his athletes earning current U.S. Ski Team spots and multiple athletes making the Junior World Championships.
"I enjoy seeing athletes figure stuff out and the light bulb light up. I like the challenge of figuring out what works for each athlete. Each athlete is different, you have to find out what verbiage and what kind of approach works for each individual. My goal is to try to have every athlete reach their highest potential," Wilson said via press release.
As a member of the U.S. Ski Team staff, both Wilson brothers will again represent the national team.
"(Being back on the team with Brad) is great, I love my brother. I am excited to work with him and not compete with him!"
Competition for the upcoming Olympic season will kick off in December.
