Montana AAU Little Sullivan Award winners

Notes: The male winner for each year is listed first, followed by the female. ... The source is the 2011, 2013 and 2017 Little Sullivan Awards and Banquet programs.

1955 — Sigrid Rivenes, swimming (Just one award given at the time).

1965 — Unavailable; Connie Peterson, track & field.

1966 — Carl McCoun, race walking; Mary Lynn Lalum, track & field.

1967 —Chad Chadwick, swimming; Nancy Putnam (posthumous), track & field.

1968 — David Garrard, swimming; Kathy Roberts, luge.

1969 — Larry O'Neil, race walking; Kathy Bender, diving.

1970 — Max Vercruyssen, gymnastics; Marridy Taylor, track & field.

1971 — Dean Kromarek, boxing; Mary Lalum, track & field.

1972 — Marvin Camel, boxing; Gigi Baumberger, track & field.

1973 — Phil Sanderson, weightlifting; Julie Brown, track & field.

1974 — Bill McCready, wrestling; Terri Wheeler, track & field.

1975 — Eric Hayes, basketball; Lorna Griffin, track & field.

1976 — Roger Jore, wrestling; Mary Moberly, swimming.

1977 — Jim Darlington, wrestling; Carla Heintz, track & field.

1978 — Mike Felde, boxing; Lori Holm, track & field.

1979 — Fritz Campbell, wrestling; Mary Osborne, track & field.

1980 — Phil Sanderson, weightlifting; Jeanine Creek, gymnastics.

1981 — Craig Zanon, basketball; Paula Payne, track & field.

1982 — Scott Barrett, wrestling; Pam Spencer, track & field.

1983 — Tom Raunig, track & field; Natalie Streeter, track & field/basketball.

1984 — Larry Krystkowiak, basketball; Kathy Jarvis, track & field.

1985 — Mark Fellows, football; Pat Spurgin, air rifle.

1986 — Wade Ayala, wrestling; Kari Swenson, biathlon.

1987 — Mike Ramos, decathlon; Debbie Raunig, track & field.

1988 — Todd Foster, boxing; Marti Leigenguth, basketball.

1989 — Jay Warwick, taekwondo; Lisa McLeod, basketball.

1990 — Matt Ruppel, wrestling; Jean McNulty, track & field/basketball.

1991 — Bill Zadick, wrestling; Shannon Cate, basketball.

1992 — Shannon Butler, track; Patti Weed, basketball.

1993 — Bryce Bochy, wrestling; Jean Foster, air rifle.

1994 — Scott Davis, figure skating; Cass Bauer, basketball.

1995 — Brandon Eggum, wrestling; Melani Lowman, basketball/track.

1996 — Dave Dickenson, football; Skyla Sisco, basketball.

1997 — Reese Andy, wrestling; Jody Jensen, volleyball.

1998 — Eric Bergoust, aerial skiing; Christy Otte, track & field.

1999 — Chris Currier, wrestling; Dani Davison, basketball.

2000 — Turk Lords, wrestling; Leila Ben-Youssef, track & field.

2001 — Chris Nedens, wrestling; Robyn Milne, basketball.

2002 — Vince Huntsberger, football; Mandi Carver, basketball.

2003 — Emmett Willson, wrestling; Loree Payne, basketball.

2004 — Beau Malia, wrestling; Mandy Morales, basketball.

2005 — Scott McGowan, track; Erin Popovich, swimming.

2006 — Tyler Emmert, football; Joey Ehnes, softball.

2007 — Mike Zadick, wrestling; Kandice Kelly, volleyball.

2008 — Kroy Biermann, football; Danielle Hagen, basketball.

2009 — Tyrel Todd, wrestling; Alira Carpenter, basketball.

2010 — Bryon Wilson, freestyle skiing; Heather McPhie, freestyle skiing.

2011 — Mike Person, football; Jessica Overstreet, volleyball.

2012 — Patrick Casey, running; Joslyn Tinkle, basketball.

2013 — Trent Sprenkle, wrestling/Caleb Schreibeis, football; Rachel Semansky, basketball.

2014 — Josh Huestis, basketball; Jordan Sullivan, basketball.

2015 — Zack Wagenmann, football; Bobbi Knudsen, basketball.

2016 — Toby Erickson, wrestling/Jade Rauser, wrestling; Peyton Ferris, basketball.

2017 — Chad Newell, football; Christina Aragon, cross country and track

2018 — Mac Bignell, football; Taylor Mims, volleyball

2019 — Brandon Weber, wrestling; Alisha Breen, basketball

2020 — Gresh Jones, wrestling; Catherine Russo, swimming