BILLINGS — Levi Renz loves performing at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
It was at the Metra in 2014 where Renz won the State AA 145-pound wrestling title for the Butte Bulldogs.
Since his championship days with the Bulldogs, Renz has become a professional freestyle motorsports athlete and made his Metra debut in the sport last year.
The 24-year-old will make his next appearance at Metra during the “Big Air Bash 2020” Friday at 7:30 p.m. The freestyle motorsports show will feature Renz and several other accomplished freestyle motorsport athletes, including Adam Jones of Nevada, Matt Buyten of Nevada, Brian McCarty of Arizona, Anthony Murray of Colorado, and Willie Elam of Idaho.
“The Metra is one of my favorite places to perform,” Renz told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview Wednesday. “It is nice and there is no wind and it’s a nice facility in general. There is no wind to deal with and there is a lot of room so you don’t have to worry about not having enough distance to stop. It’s such a unique place, especially coming from Montana where we don’t have many facilities like the Metra.”
Renz is scheduled to do a backflip on a Polaris RZR UTV at the Metra, said Tyler Johnson of Billings, whose company, Octane Addictions, is promoting the show.
“Oh man, it will be a great time. It’s very rare that I get to perform even in the state of Montana,” Renz said. “Any chance I get to be here in Montana, I’ll take it. I just think the people of Montana, the fans, just Montana people are tough to beat. They are all great people. I don’t think I will ever get out of Montana. Montana is home for me.”
Growing up in Butte, the hometown of deceased legendary motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel, Renz was inspired by the tricks performed at the Evel Knievel Days summertime festivals he attended as a youth.
“We had the big Evel Knievel Days festival in Butte for however many years it went. I grew up with that going on and every summer we’d go to that,” Renz said. “That’s how it all started for me was pretty much that festival.
“Going to Evel Knievel Days every year, that’s what I wanted to do. Pretty much the freestyle motocross with all the dirtbikes they would do and all the backflips up there. I started going to it when I was 10 or so. As soon as I saw it, I was attracted to it and knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Renz would eventually perform at the celebration, including completing a full flip from the takeoff ramp to the landing ramp on an all-terrain four-wheeler in 2017.
When Renz was 15 he started jumping motorcycles and he said he started performing in live shows when he was 18.
Now, Renz said he owns 406 FMX/Renz FMX and is a promoter and performer at many shows on the East Coast. Renz’ home is still in Butte; when he’s on the East Coast he lives out of a motorhome.
Getting started in the sport was a challenge, but the rewards have been worth the risks said Renz.
“To find the takeoff ramp, it was kind of hard and I finally found a takeoff ramp and then I just piled up a big pile of dirt and started from there,” Renz said of beginning the sport in Butte. “As I progressed, I met people in the sport that put on events and they pretty much started hiring me to come do their shows, or be a part of their shows and now I do both. I book my own shows and I also go ride for other shows, as well.
“I just learned myself. I pretty much just went for it. There is no better way to learn something than to crash a couple times, right? If you crash, you figure it out pretty quick.”
Renz said he is looking forward to the show at the Metra and watching the other riders perform backflips and various tricks. Renz never tires of thrilling freestyle motorsports fans.
“It’s been a long journey, but I’m still young. It’s been fun,” he said. “I get to travel around the world and go put on events and have fun and meet new people and hang out with kids. It’s definitely a good time.”
NOTES: With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, fans will be able to buy tickets in “pods” where they sit with family members or the friends they came with, said Johnson. Tickets are available for purchase at metrapark.com. … According to Johnson, an auction will be held during the event as a benefit for Alece Beckman of Bridger, who is battling cancer. Johnson said proceeds from the auction will be donated to Beckman through the Chase A Dream Foundation. The items to bid for include jerseys and a helmet. … Johnson said he just arrived back to Billings from a show he promoted in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Tuesday and there were 120 to 130 backflips performed. … Buyten has captured seven X Games medals and Jones is a six-time X Games medalist. Elam has won two X Games bronze medals, and McCarty has earned an X Games bronze. Murray participated in the 2016 X Games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.