BUTTE — Three dribbles and then shoot.
Sounds easy enough, but few can do it better than Butte's Miles Choquette – especially the shooting part. In fact, after competing in city, district, state and regional Elks Hoops Shoot contests, Choquette is yet to encounter a 10- or 11-year-old who can do it better than he can.
"This is my third year (competing)," said Choquette, 11, who plays point guard for the Butte Blue Chips travel team.
Choquette's free-throw shooting prowess has earned him a trip to Chicago to compete in the The Elks National Hoop Shoot on April 30.
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free-throw shooting contest comprised of three age groups; 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. Boys and girls compete in separate divisions. In order to qualify for the National Finals, a competitor must win a series of contests.
It starts with the Lodge Contest. Youngsters can participate in one Lodge Contest per season. There are six Lodge winners who move onto the District Contest. The winner of the District Contest then goes onto the State Contest and after that is a Regional Contest.
Each shooter gets 25 free-throw attempts, 10 seconds between each shot and can only bounce the ball four times in between each attempt. Those parameters allow Choquette to go through his pre-shot routine of three dribbles before he releases the ball.
During the Regional Hoop Shoot in Rapid City, South Dakota, Choquette was tied with another competitor with 21 made free throws. When this happens, shooters who are tied get five more shots apiece.
With a trip to the Windy City on the line, the youngster from Hillcrest Elementary stepped to the line and buried all five shots to punch his ticket to nationals.
"He's always had a natural shot," said Ashley Choquette, Miles' mother. "He's always just has been really good at shooting."
Whatever the "clutch gene" is, Miles Choquette might have that as well. Miles' dad, Matt Choquette pointed out that Miles also went into the five-shot playoff during the state and district contests. He was victorious in those playoffs as well.
Having experience in pressure situations could bode well when Miles is shooting for the national championship in Wintrust Arena, home of WBNA's Chicago Sky.
"He'll be used to that pressure," Matt Choquette said.
