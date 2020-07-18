BILLINGS — Dan Carlon, Don Cuthill and Bill Iversen could be seen standing by Lake Elmo on a beautiful Saturday morning chatting, laughing and catching up.
The three athletes enjoyed their time during the open water swim competition at Lake Elmo State Park, and not because each of them won a gold medal. They all acknowledged they competed in a one-person division and the prize is not what brings them back to the BSSG.
The aim to improve, stay athletically fit and take part in the largest amateur sporting event in the state is what attracts them to the annual festival. This year marks the 35th annual BSSG.
Carlon, 57, recorded a time of 62:14 in the 1.5K male 55-59 non-wetsuit division. Carlon is a Chester resident and said he is a retired military veteran and suffered a traumatic brain injury, along with an assortment of spinal, shoulder, elbow and burn injuries. Overall, Carlon said he’s undergone 37 surgeries.
“This is perfect for us vets to remind us why we did what we did,” he said, before adding the State Games lets him “be a kid again” for the weekend.
“These kids are addictive, they are happy,” Carlon said, motioning to some of the other swimmers gathered around the awards area.
Carlon said he has competed in the BSSG for 20-plus years and has been entered in swimming, track and field, cycling, the 5K and half-marathon. He said he and his wife, Catalina, enjoy the State Games experience.
“It’s always fun. Yesterday I volunteered at track and field for discus and shot put, and tomorrow I’ll be running and walking," Carlon said. "My wife, for the last 17 years, has been a timer at the track events.”
Cuthill, 70, recorded a time of 43:34 in the male 70-plus 2K event. The Billings resident began competing in the BSSG in 1989. He has competed in swimming and all three years of the open water swim competition.
As a high school student in San Francisco, Cuthill was a swimmer.
“I grew up in swimming in high school,” he said. “Before high school I didn’t swim competitively. I started my freshman year and I quit after high school. I was burned out and didn’t want to do it and it was a lot of work.”
However, when Cuthill moved to Billings in 1975 he wanted to hike in the wilderness more and turned to swimming to help him stay fit so he could pursue that passion.
“I wanted to backpack. I’d gone with a friend of mine to the Black Canyon,” he said. “We had a good time and I made it. I had done some backpacking in California. I wanted to have something to stay in shape so I wouldn’t die on the trail.
“I tried co-ed soccer and I thought it was OK, but I just needed something year-round and I found out they had a master swim group at the Y(MCA).”
Iversen, of Sidney, recorded a time of 8:34 in the male 65-69 non-wetsuit class. He was pleased to improve on his time of 9:30 last year.
“This is the only chance all year I get to compete and last year was the first time I’ve done an open water event,” he said. “I was disappointed with my time, so I wanted to do better.”
Iversen trains in an outdoor seasonal pool in Sidney that is open from June through the middle of August, he said. He began swimming competitively at age 61 in the State Games indoor swimming event that used to be held at Rocky Mountain College. When Iversen started in the BSSG he could swim, but he needed to learn the competitive strokes.
“I watched YouTube and got some books and studied to learn the rules,” he said.
Having the State Games this year gave Iversen motivation to train and also served as an escape. While he has ventured into the field to work as a physical scientist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, Iversen has also had to work from home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has also tried to avoid nonessential travel as much as possible to help in social distancing efforts.
“This feels really good to have some normalcy, to be able to get out,” he said of competing at the BSSG.
As the group left toward the parking lot and their vehicles, they all said they’d see each other again at the State Games in 2021.
