BILLINGS — Carrington Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points Saturday night in Montana State Billings' 73-64 win at home over Alaska in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Wiggins, who shot 10 of 17 from the field, tied the game at 64-all with a layup at the 2:47 mark. He was fouled in the process and his ensuing free throw put MSUB ahead for keeps, 65-64.
That three-point play also started an 11-0 run to finish the game.
Brent Finn contributed 15 points to the Yellowjacket cause. Damen Thatcher came through with 14 points.
MSUB (8-9, 4-3) led 35-28 at halftime.
Alaska, which is from Fairbanks, got 20 points from Koby Huerta and 17 from Quin Barnard.
The Yellowjackets shot 48.1% en route to the victory.
The Nanooks (4-10, 1-7) knocked down 14 of 27 3-point attempts (51.9%). MSUB went 11 of 29 (37.9%).
The Yellowjackets won the rebounding battle, 34-26.
