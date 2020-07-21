HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College Fighting Saints softball coach Aaron Jackson announced the recruiting class of 2020.
Jackson added six new Saints from three states, signing players from Montana, Idaho and Oregon.
"We are excited to welcome our 2020 class,” Jackson said. “This class is full of high quality individuals both on and off the field. All are great students and will pursue an array of academic paths. It will allow us to fill some needs and continue to strengthen our depth."
Here’s a look at the latest signees.
McKenna Bessette comes to the Saints after graduating from Loyola Sacred Heart in Missoula, Montana. The pitcher and first baseman earned first team all-state honors her junior year and was selected as the team’s MVP. She helped her teams to four state ASA titles.
"McKenna is a pitcher/first baseman who has a big bat,” Jackson said. “I look for McKenna to play a big role in the circle and give us some more power at the plate."
Athletics runs in the Bessette family. Her dad played baseball at North Idaho and Saddleback, while her mom was a three-time national cyclist and her sister is a professional cyclist.
She plans on studying elementary education.
Sydnee Paul comes to Carroll from Florence, Montana, while attending Stevensville High. She became a first team all-conference pick playing outfield. Paul helped guide her team to two state playoff appearances.
“Sydnee is an outfielder from Stevensville and will give us another three tool lefty,” Jackson said. “She has great range in the outfield and a strong arm."
Paul played softball and basketball for four years.
She is the daughter of Kati and Mike Paul. She plans to pursue a degree in environmental studies with a minor in wildlife biology.
Kaitlynn Ayers joins the Saints after playing for Twin Falls High in Twin Falls, Idaho. The utility player became a three-time first team all-conference selection as well as an honorable mention all-conference performer during her time at Twin Falls. She helped Twin Falls go to the state tournament twice, including winning a district championship.
"Kaitlynn joins us from Twin Falls, Idaho, and has the ability to play anywhere in the infield,” Jackson said. “She has a powerful bat and we look for her to make an impact in our lineup."
She played basketball in addition to softball.
Ayers also comes from an athletic family. Seven relatives play or played collegiate sports in her family.
She is the daughter Brian and Crystal Ayers. She plans to pursue a major in biochemistry/molecular biology with a minor in business. She was her class valedictorian with a 4.0 GPA.
Layne Bauer comes to Carroll out of Missoula, Montana, graduating from Frenchtown High. Bauer helped her team to two state playoff appearances and became a second team all-state choice as well as a two-time academic all-state selection.
“Layne comes from the perennial Class A power Frenchtown Broncos,” Jackson said. “She is an outfielder with great range and can play any of the outfield positions.”
She is the daughter of Eric and Brittney Bauer. She plans to major in psychology with a minor in public health.
Kaitlyn Randle joins the Saints after attending North Bend High in North Bend, Oregon. The middle infielder earned Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman before twice earning honorable mention all-league honors. She capped her career with a third team all-state selection, a first team all-league choice and was selected as Team MVP.
“Kaitlyn is a utility player with her primary position being middle infield,” Jackson said. “She is highly athletic and has great speed, which we look forward to utilizing.”
Her mother Dannett played softball for Southwestern Oregon Community College and her uncle Scott wrestled at SOU. She is the daughter of Sean, Jessica and Danette Randle. She plans to major in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Anika Bjornson comes to the Saints after prepping at Lakeridge High in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The third baseman and catcher was an all-league honorable mention choice her freshman and sophomore seasons. She became Team MVP her sophomore and junior seasons and served as team captain her junior and senior seasons. She helped the Pacers reach the Oregon 6A softball playoffs in 2018 and 2019.
"Anika is from Portland, Oregon, and is a catcher/corner,” Jackson said. “She is a solid fielder and is consistent at the plate."
Her father Brian played baseball at Oregon State, while her mother Debbie swam at Arizona State. Her brother, Haldan, plays baseball at Linn Benton Community College.
She plans to study nursing at Carroll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.