HELENA — The Carroll College track and field team signed 21 student-athletes in its 2020 recruiting class, the team announced on Wednesday.
The list includes athletes from all over the region. Carroll signed athletes from Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming and California. What follows is a look at some of signees.
McKenna Bomengen comes to Carroll from Thermopolis, Wyoming, out of Hot Springs County High School. The distance runner holds personal records of 2:27 in the 800, 5:27 in the 1600, 12:32 in the 3200 and 20:00 in the 5K.
"I chose Carroll because of its core values and all of its opportunities," Bomengen said.
She is the daughter of Lisa and Travis Bomengen. She holds a 4.0 GPA and plans to focus on pre-medical studies at Carroll.
Olivia Weyer also comes to Carroll from Thermopolis, Wyoming, out of Hot Springs County High. Weyer holds PRs in the pole vault of 10'6, in the 400 with a time of 1:08, in the 800 with a time of 2:37; 1600 (6:08); and in the 3200 (12:43). She has been all-state and all-conference in pole vault and cross country, while also finishing regional pole vault runner up, state pole vault runner up and helping her team win a 2A cross country championship.
"I chose Carroll College because of how spiritual it is and that everyone is really looking out for our success as students," Weyer said.
She is the daughter of Jason and Nichole Weyer. Her relatives Rachel and Reece Quade both are Fighting Saints. She holds a 3.98 GPA and plans to major in education.
Elias Hill is a signee from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Hill attended Lake City High. The jumper holds PRs in the long jump of 20'10.5", the triple jump of 40'5.5", the high jump of 5'8" and holds a 11.91 mark in the 100-meter dash.
