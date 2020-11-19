BILLINGS — Frontier Conference cross country champion Carroll College remained ninth in the women's balloting for the NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday.
The Saints were joined in the national poll by Montana Western, which slipped one spot to No. 19.
Rocky Mountain College was included among the schools receiving votes.
Carroll's women have already qualified to run at the 41st women's national championships on April 9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
