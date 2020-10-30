HELENA — The women's cross country team at Carroll College is ranked 9th in the first NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll of the fall season.
The Saints, along with No. 18 Montana Western, are the two Frontier Conference teams included in the national ranking.
Both Carroll and Western will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 6 at the conference championships in Havre.
