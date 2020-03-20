HELENA, Mont. — Six Carroll College men's basketball players were honored as Frontier Conference Academic All-Conference members on Friday.
Thirty-five student athletes were named to the team with Lewis-Clark State leading the conference with eight players selected. To be eligible for the team, the
student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing, maintain a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at school the previous two semesters.
Earning the honor were Thomas Austefjord, Shamrock Campbell, Jaedon Lieberg, Jovan Sljivancanin, Eetu Villa and Dane Warp.
Six Carroll College women's basketball players were honored as Frontier Conference Academic All-Conference members on Friday.
Forty-one student athletes were named to the team with the University of Providence leading the conference with nine players selected. To be eligible for the team, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in standing, maintain a 3.0 GPA and be enrolled at school the previous two semesters.
Earning the honor were Christine Denny, Maddie Geritz, Molly McDermott, Taylor Salonen, Sienna Swannack and Dani Wagner.
