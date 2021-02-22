HELENA — Carroll College's Shae Helterbran, a junior from Billings, was honored as the Frontier Conference's field athlete of the week on Monday.
She finished fourth in the pole vault at the Stinger Open, hosted by Black Hills State, in Spearfish, South Dakota. She vaulted 3.53 meters or about 11-feet, 6-inches.
